/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
131 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1700 NE 191st St
1700 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SKYLAKE - 1 BEDROOM 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
1601 Northeast 191st Street
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
898 sqft
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE September 1, 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
2120 NE 205th St
2120 Northeast 205th Street, Ojus, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
HIGHLAND LAKES MODERN HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, BEAUTIFUL POOL AREA & SCREENED PATIO! NICE MARBLE FLOORS! NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS & WOOD CABINETS! NEWER BATHROOMS! LOVELY POOL & PATIO AREA FOR THE FAMILY TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA AT ITS
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
17890 W Dixie Hwy 320 Hwy
17890 West Dixie Highway, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2/2. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALK TO SHOPPING, BUSES. GREAT SCHOOLS. POOL AND GYM OVERLOOKS GREYNOLDS PARK. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS. GATED, POOL, GYM, CLUBHOUSE.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Highland Lakes
21060 NE 18th Ct
21060 Northeast 18th Court, Ojus, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HIGHLAND GARDENS MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHS PLUS A ENCLOSED GARAGE, THAT CAN BE A 4TH BEDROOM, PLAYROOM OR IDEAL LARGE OFFICE SUITE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR & NEW
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1791 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1791 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE Corner unit in Skylofts! 12' ceilings. 2 full bathrooms with an open layout. This unit can easily be converted into a 2 bedroom with glass partition.
Results within 1 mile of Ojus
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
23 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
$
10 Units Available
California Club
Aventura Harbor Apartments
19455 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1037 sqft
Amenities include a pool with a waterfall, a lighted tennis court, a dog park, and a well-equipped fitness center. Right off I-95 in N. Miami Beach.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Miami Industrial District
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sunray East
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
City Center
410 SE 4th Ave
410 Southeast 4th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice 1br unit near beaches, Gulfstream, Aventura Mall and public transportation. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and new kitchen cabinets. Pet friendly but no aggressive or nuisance barking dogs. Extra Pet Deposit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
3001 Northeast 185th Street
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
2775 Northeast 187th Street
2775 Northeast 187th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
775 Northeast 187th Street Apt #219, Miami, FL 33180 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3235 NE 184th St
3235 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
beautiful renovated Fully furnished with new appliances, tv, washer and dryer on the unit, Beautifully decorated 2/2 unit. Pet friendly community. Includes cable, high speed internet, covered parking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
17111 BISCAYNE BL
17111 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
STUNNING 3B/3.5B UNIT AT THE RESERVES AT MARINA PALMS. SPECTACULAR OCEAN, INTRACOASTAL, CITY & MARINA VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM. TERRACE ACCESS FROM ALL ROOMS & LIVING AREA. ALL BEDROOMS ENSUITE. WHITE PORCELENATO FLOORS AND CALIFORNIA CLOSETS.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.
1 of 10
Last updated April 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
Sunray West
1635 Northeast 181st Street
1635 Northeast 181st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
842 sqft
1635 Northeast 181st Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 04/15/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 184th St
3225 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated condo in prestigious Village by the Bay - resort-style waterfront gated community in Aventura. Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances. New central A/C unit. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pet friendly. Gated.
Similar Pages
Ojus 1 BedroomsOjus 2 BedroomsOjus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOjus 3 BedroomsOjus Apartments with Balcony
Ojus Apartments with GarageOjus Apartments with GymOjus Apartments with ParkingOjus Apartments with PoolOjus Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL