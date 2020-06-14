266 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL with gym
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 35
1 of 1
1 of 43
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 36
1 of 18
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 36
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 6
"A couple of young girls went sailing down A1A / into the arms of Florida / Sailing down a highway / Singing their heads off / Protected by the holy ghosts / Flying in the ocean / Driving with their eyes closed." (- Patty Griffin, "Florida")
The perfect setting for that scenic drive down the Atlantic Coast, Ojus, Florida is a town that has strangely been incorporated, unincorporated, and currently seeks incorporation a second time. So indecisive! Despite being a little bit fickle, Ojus is a beautiful place to live with a fantastic climate, spacious homes, and plenty of available rental condos, apartments, and houses that welcome your furry friends. It's friendly, sunny, and not far from Miami Beach, for the weekends. If sun, sand, and surf are your thing. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ojus renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.