Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:36 AM

266 Apartments for rent in Ojus, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ojus renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1530 NE 191st St
1530 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
MODERN UPDATED APARTMENT - Property Id: 212909 Very nice renovated 2 bedroom apartment you will like living in this clean well maintained unit . Close to Publix ,Cvs l.A.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 191st St
1690 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
BIG APARTMENT! - Property Id: 212925 Spacious 2 bedroom best price in the area! Se habla Espanol great for for a small family.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1591 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1591 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Appliances in Stainless steel blending with sleek cabinetry to create a state of the art design. Enjoy a spectacular lake view from screened balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1540 NE 191st St
1540 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Spacious one bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. Very well located near Aventura, I-95, Aventura Mall. Great price! Refrigerator, stove-oven, microwave, dishwasher, accordion shutters, vertical blinds. Elevator, pool, laundry facility.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1200 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1200 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1/2 bath condo. Wilshire's largest one bedroom model with full bath plus convenient additional half bath for guests.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
1300 NE Miami Gardens Dr
1300 Miami Gardens Drive, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this nice and spacious living at the Whilshire Condo!!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom largest floorplan with spectacular view to the lake & pool, nice balcony to see the sunset. Walking in closet, tiles throughout the apartment.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17890 W Dixie Hwy 320 Hwy
17890 West Dixie Highway, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2/2. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WALK IN CLOSETS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALK TO SHOPPING, BUSES. GREAT SCHOOLS. POOL AND GYM OVERLOOKS GREYNOLDS PARK. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS. GATED, POOL, GYM, CLUBHOUSE.
Results within 1 mile of Ojus
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:00am
5 Units Available
Advenir at Biscayne Shore
12016 NE 16th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1319 sqft
Surfside Beach and the shopping along Highway 1 are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a pool, playground and trash valet. Apartments have hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
34 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
California Club
8 Units Available
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Miami Industrial District
5 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
20335 W Country Club
20335 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF PRESTIGIOUS TURNBERRY GOLF COURSE . 1 BED / 1,5 BATH ON 24 FLOOR , CABLE, MAINTENANCE , AMENITIES , WI-FI AND WATER INCLUDED !!!! Amenities include: Security 24 HS. Heated Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi and Sauna.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3131 NE 188th St
3131 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1 sqft
RENT AS IS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA, CLOSE TO I-95 & BISCAYNE BLVD. 5 MIN FROM AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS, PUBLIX, BANKS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. 2 PARKING SPACES. ATRIUM RESIDENCE OFFER GYM, POOL, VALET PARKING AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
18011 Biscayne Blvd
18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1565 sqft
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
3001 NE 185th St
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath residence with 10' high ceilings overlooking the pool area in the beautiful City of Aventura.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2801 NE 183rd St
2801 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing view from this updated 1/1 +1/2 bath apartment. New laminated floors. New a/c unit. Walking closet. Come and enjoy the wonderful amenities of Admiral Port with two tennis courts, two pools, exercise room and more! Easy to show

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2930 POINT EAST DR
2930 Point East Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
763 sqft
Back on the market!!! Senior living at its finest! Welcome to the condos of Point East situated in the heart of Aventura. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor with 1 parking space directly in front of the unit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.
City Guide for Ojus, FL

"A couple of young girls went sailing down A1A / into the arms of Florida / Sailing down a highway / Singing their heads off / Protected by the holy ghosts / Flying in the ocean / Driving with their eyes closed." (- Patty Griffin, "Florida")

The perfect setting for that scenic drive down the Atlantic Coast, Ojus, Florida is a town that has strangely been incorporated, unincorporated, and currently seeks incorporation a second time. So indecisive! Despite being a little bit fickle, Ojus is a beautiful place to live with a fantastic climate, spacious homes, and plenty of available rental condos, apartments, and houses that welcome your furry friends. It's friendly, sunny, and not far from Miami Beach, for the weekends. If sun, sand, and surf are your thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Ojus, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ojus renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

