2670 WHITTLER BRANCH

Newly built home available for rent in the highly desirable Starkey Ranch Wilderness Community! This beautiful 5 BEDROOM, 4 FULL BATHROOM home was built in May 2018. The Valleybrook Model built by Pulte offers 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs and four bedrooms (including Master) upstairs. This house was upgraded with every luxurious amenity! The gourmet kitchen boasts a large island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and fully upgraded stainless steel appliances, including gas range and hood, ultra-quiet dishwasher, in wall oven and convection oven, tankless water heater, and more. Off the kitchen is a dedicated office/workspace and bright and airy breakfast nook. Relax or entertain in the large gathering/great room. With a spacious loft and laundry room upstairs, the floorplan is very useful and comfortable. The entire home has granite countertops throughout, 8 foot doors, plenty of storage, a Diamond-rated energy efficient multiple zoned HVAC system, water filtration/purification system, and is pre-wired for security and 2 home theater areas! Community offerings include multiple pools, splash pads, parks, barbeque areas, miles of running/biking/nature trails, events, and more! Zoned for highly sought after A-rated schools! You don’t want to miss this!