Odessa, FL
2670 WHITTLER BRANCH
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:39 PM

2670 WHITTLER BRANCH

2670 Whittler Br · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Whittler Br, Odessa, FL 33556
Keystone Park Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Newly built home available for rent in the highly desirable Starkey Ranch Wilderness Community! This beautiful 5 BEDROOM, 4 FULL BATHROOM home was built in May 2018. The Valleybrook Model built by Pulte offers 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs and four bedrooms (including Master) upstairs. This house was upgraded with every luxurious amenity! The gourmet kitchen boasts a large island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and fully upgraded stainless steel appliances, including gas range and hood, ultra-quiet dishwasher, in wall oven and convection oven, tankless water heater, and more. Off the kitchen is a dedicated office/workspace and bright and airy breakfast nook. Relax or entertain in the large gathering/great room. With a spacious loft and laundry room upstairs, the floorplan is very useful and comfortable. The entire home has granite countertops throughout, 8 foot doors, plenty of storage, a Diamond-rated energy efficient multiple zoned HVAC system, water filtration/purification system, and is pre-wired for security and 2 home theater areas! Community offerings include multiple pools, splash pads, parks, barbeque areas, miles of running/biking/nature trails, events, and more! Zoned for highly sought after A-rated schools! You don’t want to miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH have any available units?
2670 WHITTLER BRANCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH have?
Some of 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH currently offering any rent specials?
2670 WHITTLER BRANCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH pet-friendly?
No, 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH offer parking?
Yes, 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH offers parking.
Does 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH have a pool?
Yes, 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH has a pool.
Does 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH have accessible units?
No, 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2670 WHITTLER BRANCH has units with air conditioning.
