Odessa, FL
2384 GATHERING WAY
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

2384 GATHERING WAY

2384 Gathering Way · No Longer Available
Location

2384 Gathering Way, Odessa, FL 33556
Wyndham Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new construction 2020, corner unit townhome in highly desirable Asturia community. Modern style 3 bed 2.5 baths and 2 car garage home. Highly energy-efficient construction rated 65 by Home Energy Rating System that is about 30% more efficient than any other brand new home or more than 100% better than older construction. Beautifully updated unit with 42” cabinets, all tiles first floor, 5.5” baseboards throughout the house, kitchen hood venting to outside, french door refrigerator and much more. Open floor plan with large preparation island ideal for entertaining, double door pantry and storage space under the stairs. Great split floor plan with generous size master bedroom that features a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanity and spacious walk-in shower. This corner unit with additional windows will give you plenty of natural daylight in living room and in both bathrooms. As mentioned before, highly energy-efficient townhome with natural gas tankless water heater, NEST thermostat, all LED recess lights, and double pane windows. Unique style with your own private paved courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Asturia community features resort-style amenities that are hard to find in any other neighborhood. Beautiful pool area with plenty of chairs and tables, state of the art fitness center and clubhouse that organize a lot of events for the Asturia owners. Call today to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2384 GATHERING WAY have any available units?
2384 GATHERING WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2384 GATHERING WAY have?
Some of 2384 GATHERING WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2384 GATHERING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2384 GATHERING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2384 GATHERING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2384 GATHERING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 2384 GATHERING WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2384 GATHERING WAY offers parking.
Does 2384 GATHERING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2384 GATHERING WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2384 GATHERING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2384 GATHERING WAY has a pool.
Does 2384 GATHERING WAY have accessible units?
No, 2384 GATHERING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2384 GATHERING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2384 GATHERING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2384 GATHERING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2384 GATHERING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

