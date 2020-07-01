2384 GATHERING WAY

Amenities

Brand new construction 2020, corner unit townhome in highly desirable Asturia community. Modern style 3 bed 2.5 baths and 2 car garage home. Highly energy-efficient construction rated 65 by Home Energy Rating System that is about 30% more efficient than any other brand new home or more than 100% better than older construction. Beautifully updated unit with 42” cabinets, all tiles first floor, 5.5” baseboards throughout the house, kitchen hood venting to outside, french door refrigerator and much more. Open floor plan with large preparation island ideal for entertaining, double door pantry and storage space under the stairs. Great split floor plan with generous size master bedroom that features a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanity and spacious walk-in shower. This corner unit with additional windows will give you plenty of natural daylight in living room and in both bathrooms. As mentioned before, highly energy-efficient townhome with natural gas tankless water heater, NEST thermostat, all LED recess lights, and double pane windows. Unique style with your own private paved courtyard and detached 2 car garage. Asturia community features resort-style amenities that are hard to find in any other neighborhood. Beautiful pool area with plenty of chairs and tables, state of the art fitness center and clubhouse that organize a lot of events for the Asturia owners. Call today to schedule a private showing.