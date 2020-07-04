Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with bonus/den/office room.. Just under 2000 square feet. In the community of Ashley Lakes in Odessa. New Publix within minutes. This home will be available for rent in December/January time frame. Lawn service is included in the rent. More photos will be posted soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2313 CURZON WAY have any available units?
2313 CURZON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2313 CURZON WAY have?
Some of 2313 CURZON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 CURZON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2313 CURZON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.