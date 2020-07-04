2313 CURZON WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with bonus/den/office room.. Just under 2000 square feet. In the community of Ashley Lakes in Odessa. New Publix within minutes. This home will be available for rent in December/January time frame. Lawn service is included in the rent. More photos will be posted soon.