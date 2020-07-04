All apartments in Odessa
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

2313 CURZON WAY

2313 Curzon Way · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Curzon Way, Odessa, FL 33556
Ashley Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home with bonus/den/office room.. Just under 2000 square feet. In the community of Ashley Lakes in Odessa. New Publix within minutes. This home will be available for rent in December/January time frame. Lawn service is included in the rent. More photos will be posted soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 CURZON WAY have any available units?
2313 CURZON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 2313 CURZON WAY have?
Some of 2313 CURZON WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 CURZON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2313 CURZON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 CURZON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2313 CURZON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 2313 CURZON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2313 CURZON WAY offers parking.
Does 2313 CURZON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 CURZON WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 CURZON WAY have a pool?
No, 2313 CURZON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2313 CURZON WAY have accessible units?
No, 2313 CURZON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 CURZON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 CURZON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 CURZON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 CURZON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

