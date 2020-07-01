1710 Villa Capri Cir 206

Amenities
Unit 206 Available 03/05/20 Tuscano at Suncoast Crossings - Property Id: 205566
Spacious one bedroom condo. Recently upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the unit. Located in the clubhouse building with convenient access to the resort pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Rent includes Spectrum internet and cable with free HBO and Showtime, valet trash and water up to $50 per month (typical usage under this for two occupants).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205566
