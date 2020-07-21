All apartments in Odessa
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE

16722 Ivy Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16722 Ivy Lake Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Ivy Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
volleyball court
Welcome to your new home! Beautifully updated home in the highly sought after gated community of Ivy Lake Estates. This home features 5 bedrooms and Den/ Office. Elegant style with large, open floor plan, with exquisite new marble flooring throughout the home. Foyer opens to living room and dining room, den/office, guest bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features new granite counters, solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large granite island, double closet pantry, dinette space that leads out to a side lanai where breakfast can be enjoyed outside. High ceilings throughout home and open family room, sliders opening to your own oasis in your backyard. Elevated ceilings, crown molding, and large walk-in closets with marble floors is luxury at it's finest. Fresh paint throughout home. Spacious first floor master suite includes double sinks with vanity, linen closet and large walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find a over sized bonus/media room for entertaining as well as a bonus bedroom. Weather is perfect to take some time to relax and enjoy this serene salt-water pool. Upgrades: new marble, new granite, and 2 year old pool. Gated community with virtual guard. Community has two parks, soccer field, basketball, and sand volleyball court. One playground is shaded & covered pavilion. Great location w/ easy commute to airport(approx. 20 min),downtown, shopping, restaurants and more! This home is also available for sale MLS #T3168123 . Bexley, Rushe Middle, and Sunlake High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
