16722 IVY LAKE DRIVE

Welcome to your new home! Beautifully updated home in the highly sought after gated community of Ivy Lake Estates. This home features 5 bedrooms and Den/ Office. Elegant style with large, open floor plan, with exquisite new marble flooring throughout the home. Foyer opens to living room and dining room, den/office, guest bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features new granite counters, solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large granite island, double closet pantry, dinette space that leads out to a side lanai where breakfast can be enjoyed outside. High ceilings throughout home and open family room, sliders opening to your own oasis in your backyard. Elevated ceilings, crown molding, and large walk-in closets with marble floors is luxury at it's finest. Fresh paint throughout home. Spacious first floor master suite includes double sinks with vanity, linen closet and large walk in closet. Upstairs you'll find a over sized bonus/media room for entertaining as well as a bonus bedroom. Weather is perfect to take some time to relax and enjoy this serene salt-water pool. Upgrades: new marble, new granite, and 2 year old pool. Gated community with virtual guard. Community has two parks, soccer field, basketball, and sand volleyball court. One playground is shaded & covered pavilion. Great location w/ easy commute to airport(approx. 20 min),downtown, shopping, restaurants and more! This home is also available for sale MLS #T3168123 . Bexley, Rushe Middle, and Sunlake High.