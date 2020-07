Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located in a gated community. Townhouse in excellent condition located on a conservation, open floor plan, hardwood floors down and carpet upstairs. Large great room and eat in kitchen. This townhouse is conveniently located within walking distance of shopping center and Suncoast Parkway. This gated community has a community pool. Call today to view property!!