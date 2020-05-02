All apartments in Odessa
16501 HARPER POND LANE
16501 HARPER POND LANE

16501 Harper Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16501 Harper Pond Lane, Odessa, FL 33556
Tuscano at Suncoast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath + LOFT and GARAGE in the GATED Tuscano @ Suncoast Crossing! Laminate flooring lines the main living areas of this open and spacious 3rd floor unit. The cozy kitchen features ALL appliances, an island with a breakfast bar and closet pantry. A spacious master suite features huge walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with linen closet and garden tub. The second bedroom also features a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The second level of this unit is a loft room, with a closet and full bathroom with walk-in shower. A half bath is located on the main level of the unit, perfect for guests. Relax and enjoy the view on the patio. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!! The community has a clubhouse with fitness center, two pools and business center. Pets with owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16501 HARPER POND LANE have any available units?
16501 HARPER POND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16501 HARPER POND LANE have?
Some of 16501 HARPER POND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16501 HARPER POND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
16501 HARPER POND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16501 HARPER POND LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16501 HARPER POND LANE is pet friendly.
Does 16501 HARPER POND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 16501 HARPER POND LANE offers parking.
Does 16501 HARPER POND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16501 HARPER POND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16501 HARPER POND LANE have a pool?
Yes, 16501 HARPER POND LANE has a pool.
Does 16501 HARPER POND LANE have accessible units?
No, 16501 HARPER POND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 16501 HARPER POND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16501 HARPER POND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16501 HARPER POND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16501 HARPER POND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

