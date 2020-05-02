16501 HARPER POND LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath + LOFT and GARAGE in the GATED Tuscano @ Suncoast Crossing! Laminate flooring lines the main living areas of this open and spacious 3rd floor unit. The cozy kitchen features ALL appliances, an island with a breakfast bar and closet pantry. A spacious master suite features huge walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with linen closet and garden tub. The second bedroom also features a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The second level of this unit is a loft room, with a closet and full bathroom with walk-in shower. A half bath is located on the main level of the unit, perfect for guests. Relax and enjoy the view on the patio. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED!! The community has a clubhouse with fitness center, two pools and business center. Pets with owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW **