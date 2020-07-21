All apartments in Odessa
Odessa, FL
16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE
16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

16341 Swan View Cir · No Longer Available
Location

16341 Swan View Cir, Odessa, FL 33556
Swan View Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime location townhouse for rent in Odessa. If you are commuting to work you will want to look at this clean & well maintained home. Kitchen has all Maytag appliances & wood cabinets & cupboards. First floor vinyl plank throughout except for ceramic tile in the kitchen & half bath. Screened in back porch w/ locking storage closet. Bedrooms are upstairs& on opposite ends of the hallway. A built in desk area is located in the hallway outside the master bedroom. Full size washer & dryer on second floor for tenant convenience only. Up to 2 small, non-aggressive, breed dogs will be considered. HOA has online application processing & fee. Please allow up to 2 weeks for qualifying prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
