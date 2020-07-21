16341 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime location townhouse for rent in Odessa. If you are commuting to work you will want to look at this clean & well maintained home. Kitchen has all Maytag appliances & wood cabinets & cupboards. First floor vinyl plank throughout except for ceramic tile in the kitchen & half bath. Screened in back porch w/ locking storage closet. Bedrooms are upstairs& on opposite ends of the hallway. A built in desk area is located in the hallway outside the master bedroom. Full size washer & dryer on second floor for tenant convenience only. Up to 2 small, non-aggressive, breed dogs will be considered. HOA has online application processing & fee. Please allow up to 2 weeks for qualifying prior to move in.