Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

WOW! This gorgeous unit has two master suites with full bath in each room, conveniently located, just west of Suncoast Pkwy. Relax and enjoy the pool. Spacious living room and separate formal dinning room, functional kitchen with granite counter top, private patio looking over pond, storage closet. Safe gate community, great place for a family and plenty of parking.VERIFICATION OF EMPLOYMENT, RENTAL HISTORY AND NO EVICTIONS WITHIN THE PAST 2 YEARS.