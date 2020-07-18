16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom Townhome with a screened lanai located in the Gated Swan View Townhome Community. Extremely safe and quiet. Both upstairs bedrooms have large walk-in closet areas and each has their own bathroom. A laundry closet in the hallway separates the bedrooms for easy access. The first floor contains a spacious living room, family room, dining and kitchen area along with a ½ bath. There is a screened patio contains a storage area just off it. Community pool with cabana and playground. This lovely townhome is located a short distance from the Suncoast Parkway and SR 54 for easy commuting to both work and fun. Easy commutes to the beaches due to the convenient highway access. This is a new residential area with adjacent new restaurants, professional offices and shopping locations have that have recently opened within a very short distance away.