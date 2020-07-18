All apartments in Odessa
16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE

16319 Swan View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16319 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL 33556
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom Townhome with a screened lanai located in the Gated Swan View Townhome Community. Extremely safe and quiet. Both upstairs bedrooms have large walk-in closet areas and each has their own bathroom. A laundry closet in the hallway separates the bedrooms for easy access. The first floor contains a spacious living room, family room, dining and kitchen area along with a ½ bath. There is a screened patio contains a storage area just off it. Community pool with cabana and playground. This lovely townhome is located a short distance from the Suncoast Parkway and SR 54 for easy commuting to both work and fun. Easy commutes to the beaches due to the convenient highway access. This is a new residential area with adjacent new restaurants, professional offices and shopping locations have that have recently opened within a very short distance away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16319 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
