Odessa, FL
16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE
16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE

16251 Ivy Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16251 Ivy Lake Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Ivy Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
LAKEVIEW 5 bedroom /4 bath plus DEN/OFFICE with pool luxury home in the desirable gated community of Ivy Lake Estates. FURNISHED HOME for LEASE. Situated on a beautiful 90 acre private lake with breathtaking views. This home offers a split floor plan, high ceilings and breathtaking views of the lake. The master suite offers walk-in closets, a large bath with separate shower and garden tub and double sink vanity. Kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, wall oven and microwave and a gas cook top with hood. French doors from kitchen leads out to the pool overlooking the lake. Conveniently located in Odessa located right off of Hwy 54 and minutes from the Hwy 589/Suncoast Parkway with easy access to downtown/airport. Close to a variety of restaurants and shopping. Washer and Dryer included. Community has been zoned for Bexley Elementary, Rushe Middle, & Sunlake High school. There is something for everyone at the large playgrounds with a nice soccer field, basketball court & sand volleyball court. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

