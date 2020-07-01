16251 IVY LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

LAKEVIEW 5 bedroom /4 bath plus DEN/OFFICE with pool luxury home in the desirable gated community of Ivy Lake Estates. FURNISHED HOME for LEASE. Situated on a beautiful 90 acre private lake with breathtaking views. This home offers a split floor plan, high ceilings and breathtaking views of the lake. The master suite offers walk-in closets, a large bath with separate shower and garden tub and double sink vanity. Kitchen has granite counter tops, 42" cabinets, wall oven and microwave and a gas cook top with hood. French doors from kitchen leads out to the pool overlooking the lake. Conveniently located in Odessa located right off of Hwy 54 and minutes from the Hwy 589/Suncoast Parkway with easy access to downtown/airport. Close to a variety of restaurants and shopping. Washer and Dryer included. Community has been zoned for Bexley Elementary, Rushe Middle, & Sunlake High school. There is something for everyone at the large playgrounds with a nice soccer field, basketball court & sand volleyball court. No Pets.