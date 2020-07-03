16113 RAMBLING ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Freshly painted February 2020. Ceiling, walls, doors, and trim. Come look at the beautiful new colors! Welcome to this beautiful move-in ready home located in the luxurious Ivy Lake Estates. This open floor plan features a formal dining room that is big enough to easily be used as a second living room. The lot is backed up to natural conservation so you can enjoy the privacy of having no neighbors behind you. Conveniently located just off of SR 54 and a 5 minute drive to the Veteran's Expressway. Granite counter tops, high ceilngs, and a huge back patio that was added by the current owner. Make your appointment today to see this beautiful gem!