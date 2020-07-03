All apartments in Odessa
16113 RAMBLING ROAD
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

16113 RAMBLING ROAD

16113 Rambling Rd · No Longer Available
Location

16113 Rambling Rd, Odessa, FL 33556
Ivy Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Freshly painted February 2020. Ceiling, walls, doors, and trim. Come look at the beautiful new colors! Welcome to this beautiful move-in ready home located in the luxurious Ivy Lake Estates. This open floor plan features a formal dining room that is big enough to easily be used as a second living room. The lot is backed up to natural conservation so you can enjoy the privacy of having no neighbors behind you. Conveniently located just off of SR 54 and a 5 minute drive to the Veteran's Expressway. Granite counter tops, high ceilngs, and a huge back patio that was added by the current owner. Make your appointment today to see this beautiful gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16113 RAMBLING ROAD have any available units?
16113 RAMBLING ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 16113 RAMBLING ROAD have?
Some of 16113 RAMBLING ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16113 RAMBLING ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
16113 RAMBLING ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16113 RAMBLING ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 16113 RAMBLING ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 16113 RAMBLING ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 16113 RAMBLING ROAD offers parking.
Does 16113 RAMBLING ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16113 RAMBLING ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16113 RAMBLING ROAD have a pool?
No, 16113 RAMBLING ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 16113 RAMBLING ROAD have accessible units?
No, 16113 RAMBLING ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 16113 RAMBLING ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16113 RAMBLING ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16113 RAMBLING ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16113 RAMBLING ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

