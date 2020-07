Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This deluxe condo comes with so many amenities there are just too many to list them all. Between the awesome pool area, open community areas, and its own garage. Who could ask for more? This must see property even boast its own laundry and the smallest touches that make it home. Call today to set an appointment. Owner will require deposit and first months rent. As well as application fee. You will need to be approved by the association. No short term leases.