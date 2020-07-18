15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD

Amenities

Welcome! 1.15 Acre Pool home in the Equestrian, Keystone Park Colony in Odessa. Pool and Lawn service provided. Property fully fenced except for entry. Non-deed restricted neighborhood allows for Boat, RV, Camper, and Motorcycles as well as a horse and dogs. Palm Harbor Manufactured home on well and septic with water conditioning system. No water bill!! AC is newer. Great room includes dining area and wet bar. Split floor plan with separate master suite. Over-sized closet in master bedroom. Master bath features Jacuzzi tub and separate shower stall. All laminate flooring is brand new. No carpet. Kitchen features bountiful cabinetry, and fully equipped with newer dark appliances. This home has multiple sky lights allowing for lots of natural lighting throughout the interior of the home. All rooms boast ceiling fans with lights. Sit and relax drinking morning coffee on the enormous porch that spans the length of the house. As you exit the rear of the home, you can hang out on the fully screened lanai with new indoor/outdoor carpet or make a cocktail at the fully covered Tiki Bar as you enjoy the open pool area. This is truly your private resort-style oasis in the Florida Sun. Existing fire pit for cold, wintry-night Bonn Fires. Washer and Dryer are included. Rear portion of the shed is for tenant use...15X7'. This home is minutes from the Upper Tampa Bay Trail, shopping, dining, and entertainment all around. Easy commutes via I-75, I-275, and the Sun coast Expressway. Call for your private showing today!!