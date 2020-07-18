All apartments in Odessa
Odessa, FL
15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD

15313 West County Line Road · No Longer Available
Location

15313 West County Line Road, Odessa, FL 33556
Keystone Park Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome! 1.15 Acre Pool home in the Equestrian, Keystone Park Colony in Odessa. Pool and Lawn service provided. Property fully fenced except for entry. Non-deed restricted neighborhood allows for Boat, RV, Camper, and Motorcycles as well as a horse and dogs. Palm Harbor Manufactured home on well and septic with water conditioning system. No water bill!! AC is newer. Great room includes dining area and wet bar. Split floor plan with separate master suite. Over-sized closet in master bedroom. Master bath features Jacuzzi tub and separate shower stall. All laminate flooring is brand new. No carpet. Kitchen features bountiful cabinetry, and fully equipped with newer dark appliances. This home has multiple sky lights allowing for lots of natural lighting throughout the interior of the home. All rooms boast ceiling fans with lights. Sit and relax drinking morning coffee on the enormous porch that spans the length of the house. As you exit the rear of the home, you can hang out on the fully screened lanai with new indoor/outdoor carpet or make a cocktail at the fully covered Tiki Bar as you enjoy the open pool area. This is truly your private resort-style oasis in the Florida Sun. Existing fire pit for cold, wintry-night Bonn Fires. Washer and Dryer are included. Rear portion of the shed is for tenant use...15X7'. This home is minutes from the Upper Tampa Bay Trail, shopping, dining, and entertainment all around. Easy commutes via I-75, I-275, and the Sun coast Expressway. Call for your private showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD have any available units?
15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD have?
Some of 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD offer parking?
No, 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD has a pool.
Does 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15313 W COUNTY LINE ROAD has units with air conditioning.
