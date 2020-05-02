All apartments in Odessa
14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE
14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE

14047 Noble Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14047 Noble Park Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Ashley Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
With just under 3500 square feet, this 6 bedroom 4 bath pool home with a bonus area is great home for anyone. Open and bright. Enjoy your evenings and weekends lounging by the pool. There is one full bath and a bedroom down stairs which is great for an in-law or teenager. The master suite and 4 other bedrooms are upstairs. Room sizes are approximate. More pictures will be posted soon. This home is available for a move in date some time in December/January. Lawn care and pool service is included in the rent. Backyard is fenced in and this home is on a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE have any available units?
14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

