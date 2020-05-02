14047 NOBLE PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

With just under 3500 square feet, this 6 bedroom 4 bath pool home with a bonus area is great home for anyone. Open and bright. Enjoy your evenings and weekends lounging by the pool. There is one full bath and a bedroom down stairs which is great for an in-law or teenager. The master suite and 4 other bedrooms are upstairs. Room sizes are approximate. More pictures will be posted soon. This home is available for a move in date some time in December/January. Lawn care and pool service is included in the rent. Backyard is fenced in and this home is on a cul-de-sac.