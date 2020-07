13807 Fareham Rd.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets playground range refrigerator

Spacous 5 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath/ 2 Story home in Asley Lakes. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/591617



Spacious 5 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath/ 2 Story home on Corner Lot in Asley Lakes. COMMUNITY OFFERS: PLAYGROUND. Open Kitchen has Eat-In Area, Closet Pantry, and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher. Inside Utility Room. Master Bedroom Features LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LOCATED IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS BASED ON THEIR WEIGHT/SIZE.



