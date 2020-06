Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in wonderful subdivision of Ashley Lakes. This home is centrally located and close to the Suncoast Expressway. Dinette area in the kitchen, inside utility room, walk in closet, large backyard and ceramic tile in all the right areas. Owners are licensed real estate agents.