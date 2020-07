Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate 3/2/2 with Fenced Yard and Hard Floors - Welcome to your immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home offering an open floor plan! The eat-in kitchen has a spacious dining area and bar open to the living area. All three bedrooms are a good size and the master suite includes a private bath. The oversized backyard is fenced and includes a large patio. All appliances including washer dryer included! Non-refundable application fee applies.



(RLNE5186399)