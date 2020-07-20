1343 LORETTO CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This roomy, two story home is bright and welcoming. All areas of this home inside and out have just been updated with fresh paint, new floors, new sod/landscaping and other special touches. A beautiful staircase greets you as you enter the double doors to the home. Off to the right is the living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is full of natural light and has granite countertops, light cabinetry and an eat in kitchen. The family room is adjacent to the kitchen and has sliding doors out to the back covered porch. The pie shaped lot gives you a wider backyard than the front yard and is fenced in with new sod. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a loft. The master bedroom has two walk in closets and is the largest room in the house. The master bathroom has two separate sink areas, garden tub and separate shower. Location of subdivision is in Odessa just off of Gunn Hwy and south of Hwy 54. There are several shops and restaurants within a few miles. Words don't tell the full story, come and see for yourself.