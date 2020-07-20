All apartments in Odessa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1343 LORETTO CIRCLE

1343 Loretto Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1343 Loretto Circle, Odessa, FL 33556

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This roomy, two story home is bright and welcoming. All areas of this home inside and out have just been updated with fresh paint, new floors, new sod/landscaping and other special touches. A beautiful staircase greets you as you enter the double doors to the home. Off to the right is the living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is full of natural light and has granite countertops, light cabinetry and an eat in kitchen. The family room is adjacent to the kitchen and has sliding doors out to the back covered porch. The pie shaped lot gives you a wider backyard than the front yard and is fenced in with new sod. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a loft. The master bedroom has two walk in closets and is the largest room in the house. The master bathroom has two separate sink areas, garden tub and separate shower. Location of subdivision is in Odessa just off of Gunn Hwy and south of Hwy 54. There are several shops and restaurants within a few miles. Words don't tell the full story, come and see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE have any available units?
1343 LORETTO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE have?
Some of 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1343 LORETTO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 LORETTO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
