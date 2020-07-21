13376 BATTEN LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden gym parking pool garage

Executive one- story rental in Starkey Ranch. This amazing 2 year young home screams luxury with several modern upgrades! Located on a 0.19 acre water lot with conservation views. This home offers 4 BD 3 full BA and over 2700 sq ft of ranch style living. High ceilings throughout and open floor plan which connects the kitchen and the great room. Beautiful stone counter tops, dark espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances-gas community. Water filtration and RO system. Glass sliding doors lead to a covered porch looking out onto the water and has full privacy. Master ensuite is fit for a "king" sized bed, dual sinks, garden tub/tiled walk in shower. All other bedroom are large with walk in closets. Separate yet cozy dining space for entertaining. 3 CAR GARAGE. Come and enjoy all Starkey has to offer; two community pools, fitness classes, biking/walking trails, kayaking, district park, community garden and so much more! Located in a vibrant area full of restaurants, entertainment, shopping, grocery and medical. New K-8 school coming 8/2021-A rated schools.