Odessa, FL
13376 BATTEN LANE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

13376 BATTEN LANE

13376 Batten Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13376 Batten Ln, Odessa, FL 33556
Keystone Park Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
parking
pool
garage
Executive one- story rental in Starkey Ranch. This amazing 2 year young home screams luxury with several modern upgrades! Located on a 0.19 acre water lot with conservation views. This home offers 4 BD 3 full BA and over 2700 sq ft of ranch style living. High ceilings throughout and open floor plan which connects the kitchen and the great room. Beautiful stone counter tops, dark espresso cabinets and stainless steel appliances-gas community. Water filtration and RO system. Glass sliding doors lead to a covered porch looking out onto the water and has full privacy. Master ensuite is fit for a "king" sized bed, dual sinks, garden tub/tiled walk in shower. All other bedroom are large with walk in closets. Separate yet cozy dining space for entertaining. 3 CAR GARAGE. Come and enjoy all Starkey has to offer; two community pools, fitness classes, biking/walking trails, kayaking, district park, community garden and so much more! Located in a vibrant area full of restaurants, entertainment, shopping, grocery and medical. New K-8 school coming 8/2021-A rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13376 BATTEN LANE have any available units?
13376 BATTEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 13376 BATTEN LANE have?
Some of 13376 BATTEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13376 BATTEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13376 BATTEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13376 BATTEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13376 BATTEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 13376 BATTEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 13376 BATTEN LANE offers parking.
Does 13376 BATTEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13376 BATTEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13376 BATTEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13376 BATTEN LANE has a pool.
Does 13376 BATTEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 13376 BATTEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13376 BATTEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13376 BATTEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13376 BATTEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13376 BATTEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
