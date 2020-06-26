1116 Rolling Stone Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Gated Community of Ivy Estates offers 3/2!! High volume ceilings provide an open and spacious feeling with the architectural accents, arches, niches, and plant shelves add an elegant touch to an already beautiful home. Open floor plan that has plush carpeting in the living room, dining room and all bedrooms with tile flooring in the wet areas. Enjoy an evening in your large living room that overlooks your dining room and kitchen area. Plenty of cupboard and counter space to prepare meals while entertaining family and friends in the sitting area or having cocktails at the bar. Wander down the hallway to the master suite with its private bathroom. Soak away the days worries in the garden tub or take a steaming shower in the stand-alone shower. Spacious walk in closets for the avid shopper! Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with plenty of closet space and share a full hallway bathroom. Front loading washer and dryer is included in the rental price as well as trash. Step out into the fenced backyard that can easily accommodate those summer barbeques while keeping the familys youngest safe. Community offers plenty of activities that range from the basketball court, sand volleyball, playground, and a toddler play area. Do not miss your chance to live in this beautifully maintained community that oozes serenity and peacefulness. Lakes and conservation areas on the morning jog. Enjoy the areas entertainment from the horse-riding stables just around the corner, or the pilot in the family that can visit the pilot training center. Local restaurants as well as chain restaurants available for those lazy weekend evenings. Moments away from the Suncoast Parkway and SR 54. Available Now.