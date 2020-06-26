All apartments in Odessa
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

1116 Rolling Stone Run

1116 Rolling Stone Run · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Rolling Stone Run, Odessa, FL 33556
Ivy Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Gated Community of Ivy Estates offers 3/2!! High volume ceilings provide an open and spacious feeling with the architectural accents, arches, niches, and plant shelves add an elegant touch to an already beautiful home. Open floor plan that has plush carpeting in the living room, dining room and all bedrooms with tile flooring in the wet areas. Enjoy an evening in your large living room that overlooks your dining room and kitchen area. Plenty of cupboard and counter space to prepare meals while entertaining family and friends in the sitting area or having cocktails at the bar. Wander down the hallway to the master suite with its private bathroom. Soak away the days worries in the garden tub or take a steaming shower in the stand-alone shower. Spacious walk in closets for the avid shopper! Remaining bedrooms are as spacious with plenty of closet space and share a full hallway bathroom. Front loading washer and dryer is included in the rental price as well as trash. Step out into the fenced backyard that can easily accommodate those summer barbeques while keeping the familys youngest safe. Community offers plenty of activities that range from the basketball court, sand volleyball, playground, and a toddler play area. Do not miss your chance to live in this beautifully maintained community that oozes serenity and peacefulness. Lakes and conservation areas on the morning jog. Enjoy the areas entertainment from the horse-riding stables just around the corner, or the pilot in the family that can visit the pilot training center. Local restaurants as well as chain restaurants available for those lazy weekend evenings. Moments away from the Suncoast Parkway and SR 54. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Rolling Stone Run have any available units?
1116 Rolling Stone Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 1116 Rolling Stone Run have?
Some of 1116 Rolling Stone Run's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Rolling Stone Run currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Rolling Stone Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Rolling Stone Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Rolling Stone Run is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Rolling Stone Run offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Rolling Stone Run offers parking.
Does 1116 Rolling Stone Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Rolling Stone Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Rolling Stone Run have a pool?
No, 1116 Rolling Stone Run does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Rolling Stone Run have accessible units?
No, 1116 Rolling Stone Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Rolling Stone Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Rolling Stone Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Rolling Stone Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 Rolling Stone Run has units with air conditioning.
