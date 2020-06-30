All apartments in Odessa
1037 JACOB WAY
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

1037 JACOB WAY

1037 Jacob Way · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Jacob Way, Odessa, FL 33556
Ivy Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful home in IVY LAKE ESTATES! This home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated neighborhood of Ivy Lake Estates. This home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms downstairs and a 4th bonus room/den upstairs. Home has CUSTOM MADE craftsman style window framing, laminate floors in the entry hallway, formal dining room and great room. New paint, new carpet, large spacious great room plan is great for entertaining, sliders open to screen porch and the well maintained, fenced-in yard that is a great area for outdoor play. The kitchen offers all new finger print resistant stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinet space, pantry and a spacious breakfast nook. The downstairs master suite is spacious and features a large bedroom and a lovely bathroom. The master bathroom offers a double vanity, a walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The 2 other downstairs bedrooms are spacious and share a bathroom. Upstairs is a large den/bonus room that can also be used as a bedroom. Ivy Lake Estates is a gated subdivision with playgrounds, a huge lake and inclusive trash pick-up. This home is minutes to shopping, excellent schools, beaches and the Veteran's Expressway. Come visit this amazing home located in the conveniently located neighborhood of Ivy Lake Estates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 JACOB WAY have any available units?
1037 JACOB WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 1037 JACOB WAY have?
Some of 1037 JACOB WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 JACOB WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1037 JACOB WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 JACOB WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1037 JACOB WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1037 JACOB WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1037 JACOB WAY offers parking.
Does 1037 JACOB WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 JACOB WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 JACOB WAY have a pool?
No, 1037 JACOB WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1037 JACOB WAY have accessible units?
No, 1037 JACOB WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 JACOB WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 JACOB WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 JACOB WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 JACOB WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

