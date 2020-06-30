1037 JACOB WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful home in IVY LAKE ESTATES! This home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated neighborhood of Ivy Lake Estates. This home features an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms downstairs and a 4th bonus room/den upstairs. Home has CUSTOM MADE craftsman style window framing, laminate floors in the entry hallway, formal dining room and great room. New paint, new carpet, large spacious great room plan is great for entertaining, sliders open to screen porch and the well maintained, fenced-in yard that is a great area for outdoor play. The kitchen offers all new finger print resistant stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinet space, pantry and a spacious breakfast nook. The downstairs master suite is spacious and features a large bedroom and a lovely bathroom. The master bathroom offers a double vanity, a walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The 2 other downstairs bedrooms are spacious and share a bathroom. Upstairs is a large den/bonus room that can also be used as a bedroom. Ivy Lake Estates is a gated subdivision with playgrounds, a huge lake and inclusive trash pick-up. This home is minutes to shopping, excellent schools, beaches and the Veteran's Expressway. Come visit this amazing home located in the conveniently located neighborhood of Ivy Lake Estates.