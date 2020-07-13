200 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Ocoee, FL
30 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
6 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
1 Unit Available
3000 CLARCONA ROAD
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
432 sqft
Great mobile home for rent on a corner lot in gated community. This mobile home has one bedroom and one bath with living/dining room combo, kitchen, and storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
49 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
16 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
38 Units Available
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
25 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
7 Units Available
Metro West
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
Metro West
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1478 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
16 Units Available
Metro West
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
10 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
18 Units Available
Silver Ridge
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
13 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
4 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$837
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
22 Units Available
Kirkman South
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1031 sqft
Wooded 42-acre setting near major Orlando employers. Lush retreat with resort-style amenities including dog park, tennis court, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Spacious floor plans with designer finishes available.
25 Units Available
Metro West
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,063
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
1 Unit Available
Rosemont
4136 Versailles Dr #D
4136 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1183 sqft
4136 Versailles Dr #D Available 08/01/20 4136 Versailles Dr. - Wonderful and spacious lakefront condominium located on tranquil Lake Orlando.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6324 Raleigh Street 701
6324 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
Beautiful ground floor unit at Azur - Come live at desired Azur at Metrowest. Unit very well kept. (RLNE5614983)
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333
1069 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
673 sqft
1069 S.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
2572 Robert Trent Jones, #1231
2572 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
Great Condo in Metro West Area ! - This great place won't last! In the lovely Madison Community , 2 bedroom 2 bath lots of windows for natural lighting ,Wood Floor in Living Area/Carpet in Bedrooms. Screened in Patio on 3rd Floor.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1033 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 2622
1033 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
829 sqft
Beautiful 2B/2B at Tradewinds! NEW CARPET! - Beautiful 2/2 condo on 2nd floor! NEW Carpet!!! Split bedroom floorplan.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6344 Raleigh St 1115
6344 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
500 sqft
AZUR at Metrowest - AZUR AT METROWEST COMMUNITY, One of the best communities that Metrowest has! This one bedroom, one bath is just perfect for a starter home.The unit is move in ready. It is a gated community with great amenities.
1 Unit Available
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,
