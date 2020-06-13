33 Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$881
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
One- and two- bedroom apartments with patios and walk-in closets. Community features a pool, gym, and clubhouse. Ocala and Ocala National Forest are within easy driving distance. I-75 connects you to the rest of Florida.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
18 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
3 Units Available
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$699
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs.
1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
48 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1426 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
7 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS
4031 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2185 sqft
4031 SW 57th Ave - REIS Available 07/05/20 AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY GREAT HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE FIRST WEEK OF JULY. Great 3/2 home with extra den/4th bedroom. Open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 NE 28 Ave #208
231 Northeast 28th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1627 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
231 NE 28 AVE UNIT #208 - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH CONDO ON 12TH FAIRWAY OF MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4002 SW 51ST TERRACE
4002 Southwest 51st Terrace, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2510 sqft
Absolutely stunning home featuring open floor 4 bedrooms + office/bonus room, 3.5 baths, large screened lanai and spacious 2 car garage! Kitchen has wood cabinets and granite countertops and plenty of storage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
809 NE 23RD AVENUE
809 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! MOVE IN READY 3/2 WITH OVER 2300 SQ FT UNDER ROOF IN THE HEART OF OCALA. HOME HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, DINING, ROOM, AND FAMILY ROOM. CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS AND THE REST IS TILE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE
1515 Northeast 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1875 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Autumn Ridge. Nearly 1,900 Sf of living area with a split and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, nice cabinets, a center island, pantry and plenty of counter space.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4236 SW 57 AVE
4236 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1101 SE 42nd ROAD
1101 Southeast 42nd Road, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5276 NW 34 Street
5276 NW 34th St, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
2019 Aria Model, recently renovated, and fully furnished. All you need is your toothbrush! Minimal 6 months and 1 day rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3382 NW 44TH TERRACE
3382 Northwest 44th Terrace, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1224 sqft
Lovely home in Quail Meadow with open living- dining room combination plus back porch converted to den with french doors. Kitchen also features breakfast nook area, split bedroom plan. Spacious garage and back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6375 SW 63RD STREET
6375 Southwest 63rd Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
3/2/2 -- West Wind Trails -- Built 2003, living square footage: 1663, breakfast nook, vaulted ceilings, tile in living room area, carpet in bedrooms. Screened porch, Split Plan, Open Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5633 NW 27TH PLACE
5633 Northwest 27th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1809 sqft
Immaculate turn key seasonal rental available in Ocala Palms golf community, a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, property has been renovated & offers all the convenience of home, split floor plan, wood floors,tile kitchen and new carpets in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Ocala

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4455 NW 78th Avenue
4455 Northwest 78th Avenue, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2325 sqft
4455 NW 78th Avenue (Golden HIlls) - This 4 bed/2 bath/ 2 car garage home built in 1980, features approximately 2,325 sq. feet of living space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10451 NW 21ST STREET
10451 NW 21st St, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2540 sqft
This beautiful custom home has it all! Perfect location on 10 acres and only 5 minutes from the World Equestrian Center! Four bedrooms, 2 full baths with stained concrete floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
11246 SW 78TH AVENUE
11246 Southwest 78th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
2/1/1 in Palm Cay, 55+ community. Built in 1990, 672 living square footage, screened in patio, carpet & vinyl. Stove and refrigerator, electric heat and air. Septic tank. Amenities includes: Club House, pool, tennis and shuffleboard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5440 NW 56TH TERRACE
5440 Northwest 56th Terrace, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1349 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage in NW Ocala. Split bedroom plan with neutral colors throughout the home. Washer and dryer hookup inside garage. Backyard has a chain link fence.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9529 SW 90TH STREET
9529 Southwest 90th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This free-standing home offers tons of living area to relax in - including a living room AND a family room, a formal dining room AND a breakfast nook, a roomy kitchen, an indoor laundry room, and 2 spacious bedrooms laid out in a split-bedroom floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4402 NW 79TH TERRACE ROAD
4402 Northwest 79th Terrace Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1446 sqft
CONTEMPORARY LIVING IN THE PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY OF ASCOT HEATH. DECORATED TO PERFECTION, 2/2 PLUS DEN/OFFICE, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREA WITH SLIDING DOORS TO THE SCREENED LANAI. WALLED COURTYARD OFF THE SPACIOUS MASTER.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocala, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocala renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

