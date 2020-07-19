4500 SW 49th Ave

Amenities
Wynchase Townhouse FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 314962
2006 2/2.5 1134sf end unit townhouse in gated Wynchase of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room, screened lanai, and privacy fenced back porch. New luxury vinyl plank wood floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and pantry. Both upstairs bedrooms have attached full bathrooms , ceiling fans, and wall mounts for TVs. Washer/dryer included in upstairs laundry closet. Awesome community amenities include heated pool, fitness room, lighted tennis & basketball courts, sand volleyball, soccer field, miles of sidewalks, and more. Very conveniently located within 5 minute drive to I75, healthcare, grocery, banks, shopping, restaurants, childcare, sportsplex, and more. Call or email for more info.
Roger Huff
Real Estate Sales, Rentals, & Property Management
352-222-6364
roger.huff@yahoo.com
Florida Sale or Rent Realty llc
No Pets Allowed
