All apartments in Ocala
Find more places like 4500 SW 49th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocala, FL
/
4500 SW 49th Ave
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

4500 SW 49th Ave

4500 Southwest 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocala
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4500 Southwest 49th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Wynchase Townhouse FOR RENT in Fore Ranch - Property Id: 314962

2006 2/2.5 1134sf end unit townhouse in gated Wynchase of Fore Ranch. Living/dining room, screened lanai, and privacy fenced back porch. New luxury vinyl plank wood floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and pantry. Both upstairs bedrooms have attached full bathrooms , ceiling fans, and wall mounts for TVs. Washer/dryer included in upstairs laundry closet. Awesome community amenities include heated pool, fitness room, lighted tennis & basketball courts, sand volleyball, soccer field, miles of sidewalks, and more. Very conveniently located within 5 minute drive to I75, healthcare, grocery, banks, shopping, restaurants, childcare, sportsplex, and more. Call or email for more info.

Roger Huff
Real Estate Sales, Rentals, & Property Management
352-222-6364
roger.huff@yahoo.com
Florida Sale or Rent Realty llc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314962
Property Id 314962

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 SW 49th Ave have any available units?
4500 SW 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocala, FL.
How much is rent in Ocala, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ocala Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 SW 49th Ave have?
Some of 4500 SW 49th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 SW 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4500 SW 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 SW 49th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4500 SW 49th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocala.
Does 4500 SW 49th Ave offer parking?
No, 4500 SW 49th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4500 SW 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 SW 49th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 SW 49th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4500 SW 49th Ave has a pool.
Does 4500 SW 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4500 SW 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 SW 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 SW 49th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471

Similar Pages

Ocala 1 BedroomsOcala 2 Bedrooms
Ocala Apartments with BalconiesOcala Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocala Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLPalm Coast, FLSpring Hill, FLApopka, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FLMount Dora, FLSouth Brooksville, FLSouth Apopka, FLCrystal River, FLSugarmill Woods, FL
The Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLTavares, FLInverness, FLEustis, FLGroveland, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLCitrus Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College