Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage hot tub

Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room. Custom chef's kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!!! Rain showers in all bathrooms. Enjoy the master bathroom with a jacuzzi tub, and 12 jet streams in the shower!!! Spend most of your time on the back porch with two big screen TV's to choose from!!! Take a dive in your custom built pool when it's hot outside or jump in the hottub when it's cold out and enjoy the fire and light show!!! Included for your pleasure is a game room that fits a full size pool table!!! Your friends and family won't want to leave!!! Great neighborhood to raise a family!!!