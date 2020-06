Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Nice and clean 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Oakleaf Plantation. There is a formal living room and fully equipped kitchen, fireplace in family room and split bedrooms. The master suite has a master bath with garden tub and separate shower and water closet. New paint and ready for move in. Large walk-in closet in master BR. Two car garage with remote. Very close to Oakleaf schools. Washer and dryer are ''As Is'' owner will not repair or replace.