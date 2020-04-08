536 Hopewell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1700+ SQFT Orange Park / Plantation Village townhome features a large living/dining room combo, dramatic two story foyer, downstairs half bathroom, washer & dryer, 2 car garage and much more.



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.

*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.