4023 Leatherwood Drive

Living elsewhere is just ordinary! This spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch is in well maintained neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, breakfast island and eat in kitchen area. This large kitchen opens up to great room with fireplace perfect for entertaining. Separate Living/Dining room with Niches and volume ceilings. Over sized Master bedroom suite has magnificent trey ceiling, ceiling fan and huge walk in closet. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Fenced back yard for privacy and perfect for pets. This neighborhood is convenient to schools, shopping and dining. The amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, water park, adult lap pool, tennis courts, basketball court, soccer field and more...Resort style living, convenient location and great price! Renters insurance required.