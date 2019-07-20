All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 4023 Leatherwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
4023 Leatherwood Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:44 PM

4023 Leatherwood Drive

4023 Leatherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4023 Leatherwood Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Living elsewhere is just ordinary! This spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch is in well maintained neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile flooring, breakfast island and eat in kitchen area. This large kitchen opens up to great room with fireplace perfect for entertaining. Separate Living/Dining room with Niches and volume ceilings. Over sized Master bedroom suite has magnificent trey ceiling, ceiling fan and huge walk in closet. Master bath has double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Fenced back yard for privacy and perfect for pets. This neighborhood is convenient to schools, shopping and dining. The amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, water park, adult lap pool, tennis courts, basketball court, soccer field and more...Resort style living, convenient location and great price! Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 Leatherwood Drive have any available units?
4023 Leatherwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 4023 Leatherwood Drive have?
Some of 4023 Leatherwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Leatherwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Leatherwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Leatherwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 Leatherwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4023 Leatherwood Drive offer parking?
No, 4023 Leatherwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4023 Leatherwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4023 Leatherwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Leatherwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4023 Leatherwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4023 Leatherwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4023 Leatherwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Leatherwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4023 Leatherwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4023 Leatherwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4023 Leatherwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 Bedroom ApartmentsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garages
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymsOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida