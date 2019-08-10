3906 Arbor Mill Cir

Amenities
Must call first for an appointment. Not ready for move in until around the 15th of August. This 3 Bed, 2 Bath has an amazing layout with Loft Area, and Separate Dining Room / Study! Equipped with Stunning quartz kitchen counter tops with stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), washer & dryer, ceramic wood tile, Pre-wired security system, Nexia Home Automation, paver & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Pets Conditional.