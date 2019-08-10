All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated August 10 2019

3906 Arbor Mill Cir

3906 Arbor Mill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3906 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
Must call first for an appointment. Not ready for move in until around the 15th of August. This 3 Bed, 2 Bath has an amazing layout with Loft Area, and Separate Dining Room / Study! Equipped with Stunning quartz kitchen counter tops with stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), washer & dryer, ceramic wood tile, Pre-wired security system, Nexia Home Automation, paver & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Pets Conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Arbor Mill Cir have any available units?
3906 Arbor Mill Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3906 Arbor Mill Cir have?
Some of 3906 Arbor Mill Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Arbor Mill Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Arbor Mill Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Arbor Mill Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Arbor Mill Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Arbor Mill Cir offer parking?
No, 3906 Arbor Mill Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Arbor Mill Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Arbor Mill Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Arbor Mill Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3906 Arbor Mill Cir has a pool.
Does 3906 Arbor Mill Cir have accessible units?
No, 3906 Arbor Mill Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Arbor Mill Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Arbor Mill Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Arbor Mill Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 Arbor Mill Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
