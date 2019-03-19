3116 TOWER OAKS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Home will be available by the 1st week of February 2019. Welcome Home!This beauty features separate formal living room and formal dining room, large and open kitchen with 42-inch upper cabinets, nice counter-tops, fireplace, large family room, 4 bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and more. Home also features tiles that look like wood floors throughout. Enjoy sending your kids to schools at a walking distance from elementary through high school. There are tones of amenities for the family to enjoy.