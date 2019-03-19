All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 3116 TOWER OAKS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
3116 TOWER OAKS DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3116 TOWER OAKS DR

3116 Tower Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3116 Tower Oaks Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Home will be available by the 1st week of February 2019. Welcome Home!This beauty features separate formal living room and formal dining room, large and open kitchen with 42-inch upper cabinets, nice counter-tops, fireplace, large family room, 4 bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and more. Home also features tiles that look like wood floors throughout. Enjoy sending your kids to schools at a walking distance from elementary through high school. There are tones of amenities for the family to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 TOWER OAKS DR have any available units?
3116 TOWER OAKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 3116 TOWER OAKS DR have?
Some of 3116 TOWER OAKS DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 TOWER OAKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
3116 TOWER OAKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 TOWER OAKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 3116 TOWER OAKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakleaf Plantation.
Does 3116 TOWER OAKS DR offer parking?
No, 3116 TOWER OAKS DR does not offer parking.
Does 3116 TOWER OAKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 TOWER OAKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 TOWER OAKS DR have a pool?
Yes, 3116 TOWER OAKS DR has a pool.
Does 3116 TOWER OAKS DR have accessible units?
No, 3116 TOWER OAKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 TOWER OAKS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 TOWER OAKS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 TOWER OAKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 TOWER OAKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 3 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Garages
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GymsOakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakleaf Plantation Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GALake City, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida