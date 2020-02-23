All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

3057 Firethorn Ave

Location

3057 Firethorn Ave, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32073

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA HOUSE IN WILFORD PRESERVE - 3/2/2 brand new rental home in Clay County's ONLY natural gas community! You'll love everything about this home from its adorable front style to the spacious and private preserve backyard. Clean, bright, and already has privacy blinds throughout. Kitchen is large and open to living area. Features granite, stainless appliances, lots of counter space, pantry, and island with bar seating. Enjoy gas range/stove, dryer, and tankless hot water heater. Master features en-suite with double sinks and walk in closet. Guest bathroom has tub perfect for kids. Separate laundry room. Clay County Schools!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

