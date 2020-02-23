3057 Firethorn Ave

Amenities

FOR RENT: 3BR/2BA HOUSE IN WILFORD PRESERVE - 3/2/2 brand new rental home in Clay County's ONLY natural gas community! You'll love everything about this home from its adorable front style to the spacious and private preserve backyard. Clean, bright, and already has privacy blinds throughout. Kitchen is large and open to living area. Features granite, stainless appliances, lots of counter space, pantry, and island with bar seating. Enjoy gas range/stove, dryer, and tankless hot water heater. Master features en-suite with double sinks and walk in closet. Guest bathroom has tub perfect for kids. Separate laundry room. Clay County Schools!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501389)