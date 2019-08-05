All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:05 PM

2941 Piedmont Manor Drive

2941 Piedmont Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Piedmont Manor Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is a MUST SEE!!!! 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths this home offers an open floor plan with lots of extras. Formal living room, dining room and large open family room that great for entertaining! Wood laminate flooring gives the home a beautiful touch. Kitchen opens to the living room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers a cooking island, tall dark wood cabinets, breathtaking back splash and plenty of counter top space. Split floor plan with all rooms on 1st floor. This home has a bonus room upstairs in the loft. Covered back porch, perfect for the summer entertaining. Huge 3 car garage. Plus you get the bonus of all of Oak Leaf amenities.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive have any available units?
2941 Piedmont Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
What amenities does 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive have?
Some of 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Piedmont Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2941 Piedmont Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
