2941 Piedmont Manor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

This home is a MUST SEE!!!! 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths this home offers an open floor plan with lots of extras. Formal living room, dining room and large open family room that great for entertaining! Wood laminate flooring gives the home a beautiful touch. Kitchen opens to the living room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers a cooking island, tall dark wood cabinets, breathtaking back splash and plenty of counter top space. Split floor plan with all rooms on 1st floor. This home has a bonus room upstairs in the loft. Covered back porch, perfect for the summer entertaining. Huge 3 car garage. Plus you get the bonus of all of Oak Leaf amenities.



