Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR

2007 Bridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Bridgewood Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
LEASE TO OWN! Move right into this turnkey New Construction for just $5000 Down! LAWN CARE AND AMENITIES INCLUDED!! This cozy farmhouse home is set to pamper you like royalty, highlighting such chic features as 10' ceilings, craftsman doors, wood-look plank tile floors, subway tile Moen fixtures and energy efficient features. The large open floor plan maximizing square footage with stunning designer kitchen outfitted with gorgeous quartz counters, center prep island More...Pets are allowed with a deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR have any available units?
2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR is pet friendly.
Does 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
