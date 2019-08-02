1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR

Amenities

LEASE TO OWN! Move right into this turnkey New Construction for just $5000 Down! LAWN CARE AND AMENITIES INCLUDED!! This cozy farmhouse home is set to pamper you like royalty, highlighting such chic features as 10' ceilings, craftsman doors, wood-look plank tile floors, subway tile Moen fixtures and energy efficient features. The large open floor plan maximizing square footage with stunning designer kitchen outfitted with gorgeous quartz counters, center prep island More...Pets are allowed with a deposit.