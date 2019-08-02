All apartments in Oakleaf Plantation
Find more places like 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
/
1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR

1995 Bridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakleaf Plantation
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1995 Bridgewood Drive, Oakleaf Plantation, FL 32065
Eagle Landing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
LEASE TO OWN! Move right into this turnkey New Construction for just $5000 Down! LAWN CARE AND AMENITIES INCLUDED!! This cozy farmhouse home is set to pamper you like royalty, highlighting such chic features as 10' ceilings, craftsman doors, wood-look plank tile floors, subway tile Moen fixtures and energy efficient features. The large open floor plan maximizing square footage with stunning designer kitchen outfitted with gorgeous quartz counters, center prep island More...Pets are allowed with a deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR have any available units?
1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakleaf Plantation, FL.
Is 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR is pet friendly.
Does 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 BRIDGEWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oakleaf Plantation 2 BedroomsOakleaf Plantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Oakleaf Plantation Apartments with GarageOakleaf Plantation Apartments with Pool
Oakleaf Plantation Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLLake City, FLNocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida