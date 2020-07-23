Apartment List
200 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated August 16 at 11:21 PM
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
17 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$917
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Park Central
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
$
43 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
7 Units Available
Park Central
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,223
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4752 Walden Circle
4752 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss this beautiful 1/1 condo located in Walden Palms Community! Laminated wood flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances! Open kitchen with additional breakfast bar provides extra eating space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Florida Center North
4740 Walden Circle Unit #32
4740 Walden Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Vintage Condo Home For Rent! 2 Bed 2 Bath ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) Come View This Amazing 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Condo home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Central
5040 Park Central Drive
5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
874 sqft
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Millenia
3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY
3701 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1478 sqft
Luxurious Condo in Mosaic! - Live the lifestyle of luxurious Millenia! This 3rd floor condo features beautiful wood flooring in the living/dining, balcony off of the living room with a tropical garden and water view and more! Each bedroom comes with
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
24 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
53 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
21 Units Available
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
139 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
$
155 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
21 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,188
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,263
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1331 sqft
Six miles east of Disney World, just west of SeaWorld. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly, with dog park and dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
37 Units Available
Metro West
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,278
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,042
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
28 Units Available
Kirkman South
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1031 sqft
Wooded 42-acre setting near major Orlando employers. Lush retreat with resort-style amenities including dog park, tennis court, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Spacious floor plans with designer finishes available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
19 Units Available
South Eola
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,079
1468 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
City Guide for Oak Ridge, FL

Oak Ridge, FL is exactly 5.5 miles from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And yes, they have butterbeer.

Oak Ridge Florida is an Orlando suburb, so don't be surprised if you see Mickey Mouse or Goofy walking down the street. Thats right. Many people who live here are somehow connected to either Disney World or the Orlando tourism business. Nearly 20,000 people live in Oak Ridge, and the population is relatively diverse. Citizens in the area have modest incomes to put it mildly, so this isn't a place you're going to find grand mansions and lavish living. But heck, if you wanted that, you'd be looking in Beverly Hills, California. Right? Oak Ridge is just a quiet, sleepy Florida suburb with affordable living for families and people employed in the nearby big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Ridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oak Ridge, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

