Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

5526 PGA BOULEVARD

5526 P G a Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5526 P G a Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Beautifully upgraded condo with new appliances, laminate flooring, and stone countertops in the kitchen. The kitchen also features separate nook for the computer. Ample countertop and cabinet space. The separate storage room can be used as a pantry. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Split bedroom plan with a large master suite, featuring a huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. Bedrooms two and three will accommodate a queen-sized bed with one having a walk-in closet. Both baths have tub/shower combo. Full-size washer and dryer included. The community offers a pool and a lake and tot lot. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 PGA BOULEVARD have any available units?
5526 PGA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5526 PGA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5526 PGA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 PGA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5526 PGA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 PGA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5526 PGA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Ridge.
Does 5526 PGA BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 5526 PGA BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 5526 PGA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5526 PGA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 PGA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5526 PGA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5526 PGA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5526 PGA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 PGA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 PGA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 PGA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 PGA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
