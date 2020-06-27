5526 PGA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Beautifully upgraded condo with new appliances, laminate flooring, and stone countertops in the kitchen. The kitchen also features separate nook for the computer. Ample countertop and cabinet space. The separate storage room can be used as a pantry. The breakfast bar overlooks the dining room leading into the living room. Split bedroom plan with a large master suite, featuring a huge walk-in closet! Private patio with sizeable outside storage closet. Bedrooms two and three will accommodate a queen-sized bed with one having a walk-in closet. Both baths have tub/shower combo. Full-size washer and dryer included. The community offers a pool and a lake and tot lot. Minutes to Millenia Mall, Universal, I-Drive and Premium Outlet areas.