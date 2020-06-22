All apartments in Oak Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5526 PGA Blvd #4932

5526 Pga Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5526 Pga Blvd, Oak Ridge, FL 32839

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
5526 PGA Blvd #4932 Available 02/07/19 Stunning 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the heart of Orlando, tile floor, washer/dryer included! - Wonderful two bedroom/2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with soaring ceilings, private balcony, outside closet storage and a thoughtfully laid out split master plan! With tile flooring throughout (except in the bedrooms), this condo offers stress and maintenance free living. Huge master bedroom, walk-in closet, living room and dining room uniquely spaced to allow for easy living. Enjoy this split plan, with ample closets, lots of natural light, washer and dryer included for the tenant's convenience!

The condo boasts newer appliances, you will love coming home to this great condo!

You are close to everything, including all major highways, close to downtown, major attractions, tons of dining and shopping options! Come embrace Central Florida living in this stunning condo!

We pride ourself in offering our residents a quiet and serene living environment. In doing so, the rental criteria is strict in requiring a minimum credit score of 650, no evictions, no criminal history, no owing previous landlords or utility companies. If any of these are a concern, please discuss them prior to applying. We are pet friendly, one small furbaby under 25# with a pet fee of $250 and a pet deposit of $250, Call now to schedule your private tour!

(RLNE3821707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 have any available units?
5526 PGA Blvd #4932 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 have?
Some of 5526 PGA Blvd #4932's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 currently offering any rent specials?
5526 PGA Blvd #4932 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 is pet friendly.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 offer parking?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 does not offer parking.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 have a pool?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 does not have a pool.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 have accessible units?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5526 PGA Blvd #4932 does not have units with air conditioning.
