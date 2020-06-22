Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

5526 PGA Blvd #4932 Available 02/07/19 Stunning 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the heart of Orlando, tile floor, washer/dryer included! - Wonderful two bedroom/2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with soaring ceilings, private balcony, outside closet storage and a thoughtfully laid out split master plan! With tile flooring throughout (except in the bedrooms), this condo offers stress and maintenance free living. Huge master bedroom, walk-in closet, living room and dining room uniquely spaced to allow for easy living. Enjoy this split plan, with ample closets, lots of natural light, washer and dryer included for the tenant's convenience!



The condo boasts newer appliances, you will love coming home to this great condo!



You are close to everything, including all major highways, close to downtown, major attractions, tons of dining and shopping options! Come embrace Central Florida living in this stunning condo!



We pride ourself in offering our residents a quiet and serene living environment. In doing so, the rental criteria is strict in requiring a minimum credit score of 650, no evictions, no criminal history, no owing previous landlords or utility companies. If any of these are a concern, please discuss them prior to applying. We are pet friendly, one small furbaby under 25# with a pet fee of $250 and a pet deposit of $250, Call now to schedule your private tour!



(RLNE3821707)