2154 West Oak Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location!

Very close to malls, shopping, and restaurants. Just 15 minutes from Universal. Theres a gas station right across the street as well. Hands down the best apartment location Ive experienced in Orlando.

Unique vaulted ceilings. Huge screened in porch with a large storage closet. Two closets in the bedroom. Great respectful neighbors. Theres TWO pools in the complex with a playground and a dog park. The building sits right beside a beautiful lake. Theres also plenty of parking available.

The maintenance staff is prompt and VERY polite.