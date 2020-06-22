All apartments in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, FL
2154 West Oak Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2154 West Oak Ridge

2154 W Oak Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2154 W Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge, FL 32809

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location!
Very close to malls, shopping, and restaurants. Just 15 minutes from Universal. Theres a gas station right across the street as well. Hands down the best apartment location Ive experienced in Orlando.
Unique vaulted ceilings. Huge screened in porch with a large storage closet. Two closets in the bedroom. Great respectful neighbors. Theres TWO pools in the complex with a playground and a dog park. The building sits right beside a beautiful lake. Theres also plenty of parking available.
The maintenance staff is prompt and VERY polite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 West Oak Ridge have any available units?
2154 West Oak Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 2154 West Oak Ridge have?
Some of 2154 West Oak Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 West Oak Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2154 West Oak Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 West Oak Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2154 West Oak Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2154 West Oak Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2154 West Oak Ridge does offer parking.
Does 2154 West Oak Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 West Oak Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 West Oak Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 2154 West Oak Ridge has a pool.
Does 2154 West Oak Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2154 West Oak Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 West Oak Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 2154 West Oak Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 West Oak Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 West Oak Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
