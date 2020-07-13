All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like
Lakes of Northdale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
Lakes of Northdale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Lakes of Northdale

16297 Northdale Oaks Dr · (810) 277-9812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 622 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 261 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 295 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 502 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakes of Northdale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
cats allowed
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility. In our one and two-bedroom homes you’ll enjoy stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring, ceiling fans and screened lanais. Utilize amenities like our refreshing swimming pool, fitness center with free weights, gazebo on the lake, screened in community patio and much more. Choose your perfect space from our seven floor plans and join our amazing community today.

Lakes of Northdale is located just 14 miles north of Downtown Tampa. Explore the city! Visit the Tampa Riverwalk, dine at Edison: Food + Drink Lab, check out an exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center, dive deep at the Florida Aquarium or shop the Hyde Park Village Circle. Near home, there’s also plenty to do! Get in a round of golf at Northdale Golf & Tennis Club, shop at University Mall, eat to your heart’s content at Umami Sus

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lakes of Northdale have any available units?
Lakes of Northdale has 10 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lakes of Northdale have?
Some of Lakes of Northdale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakes of Northdale currently offering any rent specials?
Lakes of Northdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakes of Northdale pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakes of Northdale is pet friendly.
Does Lakes of Northdale offer parking?
No, Lakes of Northdale does not offer parking.
Does Lakes of Northdale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakes of Northdale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakes of Northdale have a pool?
Yes, Lakes of Northdale has a pool.
Does Lakes of Northdale have accessible units?
No, Lakes of Northdale does not have accessible units.
Does Lakes of Northdale have units with dishwashers?
No, Lakes of Northdale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Lakes of Northdale have units with air conditioning?
No, Lakes of Northdale does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 BedroomsNorthdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with PoolNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg