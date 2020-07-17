All apartments in Northdale
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

6233 SCARLET DARTER WAY

6233 Scarlet Darter Way · (813) 629-0992
Location

6233 Scarlet Darter Way, Northdale, FL 33625

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2230 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
You don’t have to settle just ‘cause it’s a rental!! This Gorgeous, BRAND NEW townhome has amazing upgrades and more square footage than many homes! Fabulous open floor plan downstairs featuring a large great room, upgraded kitchen, dining area and screened patio. The upstairs boasts a huge loft for a great second living area and a split bedroom plan. Kitchen upgrades...Solid Wood cabinets, Stone countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and a huge Kitchen Island adorned with gorgeous granite! Volume ceilings, upgraded trim and 8’ doors throughout the downstairs. Upgraded Bathrooms and a spacious Laundry room finish out the upstairs. Darling Gated neighborhood with
Tons of green space including mature trees, open fields and a Boardwalk/Pier right across the street to get you close to nature! Fabulous location with great schools, 5 mins to the Veterans and less than 10 mins to Citrus Park mall. Please check out the virtual tour for additional photos. https://www.tdkprophoto.com/tours/0615233/index.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

