5615 FULMAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful corner lot in the quiet neighborhood of Sugarwood Grove, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Pavered circular driveway with excellent curb appeal. This home offers a well designed, split bedroom floor plan affording both functionality and privacy. Featuring a foyer entry, a large great room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace, a brand new kitchen with Granite counter tops, closet pantry & breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with separate shower. Huge back yard, Close to the Expressway, schools, parks, shopping and just a short drive to the airport and local area attractions! Call for a viewing! This home will not last!