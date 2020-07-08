5615 FULMAR DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful corner lot in the quiet neighborhood of Sugarwood Grove, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Pavered circular driveway with excellent curb appeal. This home offers a well designed, split bedroom floor plan affording both functionality and privacy. Featuring a foyer entry, a large great room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace, a brand new kitchen with Granite counter tops, closet pantry & breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with separate shower. Huge back yard, Close to the Expressway, schools, parks, shopping and just a short drive to the airport and local area attractions! Call for a viewing! This home will not last!