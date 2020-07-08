All apartments in Northdale
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 PM

5615 FULMAR DRIVE

5615 Fulmar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Fulmar Drive, Northdale, FL 33625
Sugarwood Grove

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot in the quiet neighborhood of Sugarwood Grove, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Pavered circular driveway with excellent curb appeal. This home offers a well designed, split bedroom floor plan affording both functionality and privacy. Featuring a foyer entry, a large great room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace, a brand new kitchen with Granite counter tops, closet pantry & breakfast bar. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private bath with separate shower. Huge back yard, Close to the Expressway, schools, parks, shopping and just a short drive to the airport and local area attractions! Call for a viewing! This home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 FULMAR DRIVE have any available units?
5615 FULMAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 5615 FULMAR DRIVE have?
Some of 5615 FULMAR DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 FULMAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5615 FULMAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 FULMAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5615 FULMAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 5615 FULMAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5615 FULMAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5615 FULMAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 FULMAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 FULMAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5615 FULMAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5615 FULMAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5615 FULMAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 FULMAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 FULMAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 FULMAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 FULMAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

