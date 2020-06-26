5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great remodeled home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has lots of room! Interior completely repainted a fresh modern gray color! All new flooring! Large great room with fireplace - great for the fall and winter Holidays. Master bedroom has private bath , walk in closet and a private little screen porch. There is also another family room area or great room the entire length of the house - great for entertaining. The Exterior of the house was just painted -- including the garage. Hurry before its gone!