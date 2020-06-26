All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE

5535 Pentail Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5535 Pentail Circle, Northdale, FL 33625
Sugarwood Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great remodeled home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has lots of room! Interior completely repainted a fresh modern gray color! All new flooring! Large great room with fireplace - great for the fall and winter Holidays. Master bedroom has private bath , walk in closet and a private little screen porch. There is also another family room area or great room the entire length of the house - great for entertaining. The Exterior of the house was just painted -- including the garage. Hurry before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE have any available units?
5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE have?
Some of 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 PENTAIL CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 BedroomsNorthdale 2 Bedrooms
Northdale Apartments with BalconyNorthdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Northdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg