5534 Turtle Crossing Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

4 Bedroom For Rent Tampa! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent! This home is located in a gated community in the Citrus Park area. Upon entering you will find yourself in a large open entryway which leads to a living/dining space. The flooring is tile throughout with wood laminate in the bedrooms. The kitchen features wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and lots of countertop space for entertaining. The kitchen also has a small space for an informal dining area, as well as an eat-in breakfast bar. The living room is spacious with lots of natural light. Just off the living room is the sliding glass door which leads out to the screened in patio. The master suite is large featuring a walk-in closet and attached bath. The attached master bath features a stand-alone shower and separate soaking tub as well as a double vanity. The other bedrooms are spacious with bright light. The second bathroom features a shower/tub combo and a double vanity. There is a separate laundry room with an updated washer and dryer (provided for convenience) which leads to the garage.



Rent: $1,650.00

Security: $1,650.00

Beds: 4

Bath: 2

Garage: 2



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE4847590)