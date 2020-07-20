All apartments in Northdale
Northdale, FL
5534 Turtle Crossing Loop
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

5534 Turtle Crossing Loop

5534 Turtle Crossing Lp · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Turtle Crossing Lp, Northdale, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
4 Bedroom For Rent Tampa! - Come see this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home for rent! This home is located in a gated community in the Citrus Park area. Upon entering you will find yourself in a large open entryway which leads to a living/dining space. The flooring is tile throughout with wood laminate in the bedrooms. The kitchen features wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and lots of countertop space for entertaining. The kitchen also has a small space for an informal dining area, as well as an eat-in breakfast bar. The living room is spacious with lots of natural light. Just off the living room is the sliding glass door which leads out to the screened in patio. The master suite is large featuring a walk-in closet and attached bath. The attached master bath features a stand-alone shower and separate soaking tub as well as a double vanity. The other bedrooms are spacious with bright light. The second bathroom features a shower/tub combo and a double vanity. There is a separate laundry room with an updated washer and dryer (provided for convenience) which leads to the garage.

Rent: $1,650.00
Security: $1,650.00
Beds: 4
Bath: 2
Garage: 2

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE4847590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop have any available units?
5534 Turtle Crossing Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop have?
Some of 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Turtle Crossing Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop pet-friendly?
No, 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop offer parking?
Yes, 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop offers parking.
Does 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop have a pool?
No, 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop have accessible units?
No, 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5534 Turtle Crossing Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
