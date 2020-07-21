5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Super nice gated, small community of well maintained homes that you will be proud to be a member of; all public schools in this area are A Rated! This affordable, one story beauty is neat, clean and move in ready! Three bedrooms plus a den/office/playroom bonus room and two full baths in this one story home has the most sought after “Great Room” / Split Bedroom style! The Master Suite has a walk in closet and “His and Her” vanities! You will be pleased with the gleaming, easy care laminaste flooring throughout the living area and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms! The double car garage has extra room for shelving because the washer and dryer are located in the main hallway laundry closet. The galley style kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances, ample wood cabinets, a breakfast bar and a pantry! Enjoy the breathtaking Florida sunsets from your covered lanai! The A/C is only 2 years old and the air ducts and vents have been professionally cleaned! Talk about LOCATION? The Gulf Coast beaches are less than an hour away and minutes to TIA; Internacional and Westshore Malls and downtown attractions via the Veteran’s Highway. Be sure to see this home before it’s too late or you sign a lease on a different property. You’ll not regret it!