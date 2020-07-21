All apartments in Northdale
Find more places like 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northdale, FL
/
5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:10 AM

5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP

5533 Turtle Crossing Lp · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Northdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5533 Turtle Crossing Lp, Northdale, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super nice gated, small community of well maintained homes that you will be proud to be a member of; all public schools in this area are A Rated! This affordable, one story beauty is neat, clean and move in ready! Three bedrooms plus a den/office/playroom bonus room and two full baths in this one story home has the most sought after “Great Room” / Split Bedroom style! The Master Suite has a walk in closet and “His and Her” vanities! You will be pleased with the gleaming, easy care laminaste flooring throughout the living area and ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms! The double car garage has extra room for shelving because the washer and dryer are located in the main hallway laundry closet. The galley style kitchen is equiped with stainless steel appliances, ample wood cabinets, a breakfast bar and a pantry! Enjoy the breathtaking Florida sunsets from your covered lanai! The A/C is only 2 years old and the air ducts and vents have been professionally cleaned! Talk about LOCATION? The Gulf Coast beaches are less than an hour away and minutes to TIA; Internacional and Westshore Malls and downtown attractions via the Veteran’s Highway. Be sure to see this home before it’s too late or you sign a lease on a different property. You’ll not regret it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP have any available units?
5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
What amenities does 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP have?
Some of 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP offers parking.
Does 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP have a pool?
No, 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP have accessible units?
No, 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5533 TURTLE CROSSING LOOP has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr
Northdale, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Northdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorthdale Apartments with Balconies
Northdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorthdale Apartments with Pools
Northdale Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLKeystone, FLCarrollwood, FLCitrus Park, FLWestchase, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLOldsmar, FLEast Lake, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSafety Harbor, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLPebble Creek, FLTarpon Springs, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg