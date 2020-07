4913 Rockledge Circle

Amenities

dogs allowed garage fireplace sauna courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage sauna

THIS SPACIOUS 5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOME WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, FEATURES FENCED IN BACK YARD, ENCLOSED FRONT COURTYARD, BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE IN DOWNSTAIRS LIVING AREA, NEWER APPLIANCES, AND NEW FLOORING. MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH ARE ON GROUND FLOOR WITH MASTER BATH FEATURING A SAUNA TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS. UPSTAIRS BATH IS A JACK AND JILL STYLE WITH SEPARATE SINKS AND TOILETS ON EACH SIDE ADJOINING TO A SHARED SHOWER AREA. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND MUCH MORE.