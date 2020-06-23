4646 Landscape Dr.

Amenities

pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

4 bedroom 2.5 bath Corner lot pool home in Northdale - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom corner lot, pool home in Northdale! This home boasts over 2300 sq. ft. of living space, freshly painted interior, and an open floor plan. walk into the foyer and you have tile flooring throughout main area and kitchen. The Kitchen offers nice cabinets, and appliances, an island, and a closet pantry. French doors lead out to the screened pool and brick paved lanai with large covered area and access to the fenced in backyard. Moving upstairs you will find all of the bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a loft. The community of Northdale has much to offer! Enjoy the Golfing, tennis, playground, and access to the YMCA (with membership) and shopping within the community!



(RLNE4264787)