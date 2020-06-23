All apartments in Northdale
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

4646 Landscape Dr.

4646 Landscape Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4646 Landscape Drive, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
4 bedroom 2.5 bath Corner lot pool home in Northdale - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom corner lot, pool home in Northdale! This home boasts over 2300 sq. ft. of living space, freshly painted interior, and an open floor plan. walk into the foyer and you have tile flooring throughout main area and kitchen. The Kitchen offers nice cabinets, and appliances, an island, and a closet pantry. French doors lead out to the screened pool and brick paved lanai with large covered area and access to the fenced in backyard. Moving upstairs you will find all of the bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a loft. The community of Northdale has much to offer! Enjoy the Golfing, tennis, playground, and access to the YMCA (with membership) and shopping within the community!

(RLNE4264787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 Landscape Dr. have any available units?
4646 Landscape Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northdale, FL.
Is 4646 Landscape Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Landscape Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Landscape Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4646 Landscape Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northdale.
Does 4646 Landscape Dr. offer parking?
No, 4646 Landscape Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4646 Landscape Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4646 Landscape Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Landscape Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4646 Landscape Dr. has a pool.
Does 4646 Landscape Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4646 Landscape Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Landscape Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4646 Landscape Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4646 Landscape Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4646 Landscape Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
