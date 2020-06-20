4403 WILLOWRUN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen is updated with warm wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been tastefully updated. Entire home has just been freshly painted and new vinyl plank flooring in the family room. NO Carpet in this home. Newer A/C System 2017, Newer windows with hurricane shutters. Screened in patio with a fully fenced large back yard for children or pets to run around and enjoy the outdoors without leaving the house. Excellent desirable location convenient to great schools, Bob Sierra YMCA, dining and shopping.