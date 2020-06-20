All apartments in Northdale
Northdale, FL
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

4403 WILLOWRUN LANE

4403 Willow Run Lane · (813) 728-1961
Location

4403 Willow Run Lane, Northdale, FL 33624
Northdale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2133 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a separate dining room, very large bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom, playroom, home office or work out area, huge family great room and split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen is updated with warm wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been tastefully updated. Entire home has just been freshly painted and new vinyl plank flooring in the family room. NO Carpet in this home. Newer A/C System 2017, Newer windows with hurricane shutters. Screened in patio with a fully fenced large back yard for children or pets to run around and enjoy the outdoors without leaving the house. Excellent desirable location convenient to great schools, Bob Sierra YMCA, dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE have any available units?
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE have?
Some of 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4403 WILLOWRUN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE does offer parking.
Does 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE have a pool?
No, 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE have accessible units?
No, 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4403 WILLOWRUN LANE has units with air conditioning.
